Real Madrid Team News at Atlético Madrid: Benzema, Vazquez

Believe it or not, we have an international break this 2022-23 football season, and it starts Monday. Yes, in this season of extreme fixture pile up, there is somehow a set of internationals before the World Cup, and the last big match before that international period is the capital derby! Atletico head into Sunday’s super showdown five points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid in what is sure to be a spirited match.

Let’s take a look at the team news for Los Blancos heading into this one.

Madrid Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 18, 1230pm Estadio Metropolitano

Team News: Real Madrid Atlético Madrid

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Atlético Madrid

After Extra Time Pod: Spotify Apple

Form Guide: Real Madrid WWWWW Atlético Madrid WDWLD

La Liga Standing: Real Madrid 1st, 15 pts Atlético Madrid 10 pts, 7th

Google Result Probability Atlético Madrid 42% Draw 28% Atlético Madrid 30%

Real Madrid Team News

The biggest club in the world, or at least they like to think they are, will be without their talisman in this one. Scoring sensation Karim Benzema is still out with a knee injury, and it won’t be until October that the forward will be back in contention. Another player sidelined for the derby is Lucas Vazquez, who remains on the shelf.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti will have to adjust accordingly, in what is one of the biggest annual fixtures on the calendar. Another major storyline here is the goal celebration dancing of Vinicius Junior.

Atleti captain Koke had something to say about that, and we’ll cover that in another article shortly.

