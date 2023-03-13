It is easy to regard the Real Madrid-Liverpool UEFA Champions League tie as done and dusted, given how the Madristas are up 5-2 on aggregate from the first leg. Not to mention how Los Blancos have progressed through in 26 of their past 27 instances where they won the first leg of a UCL tie away from home.

That said, in the words of Lenny Kravitz, and actually Yogi Berra said it long before him: “it ain’t over till it’s over.” Manager Carlo Ancelotti’s main task this week is to ward off complacency.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool FYIs

Competition: UCL Round of 16, Leg 2/2, Real Madrid leads 5-2

Kickoff: Wed. March 15, 8pm, El Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Team News: Real Madrid Liverpool

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Liverpool

Google Result Probability (90 Min): Real Madrid 42% Liverpool 25% Extra Time 33%

Real Madrid Team News

Left back Ferland Mendy returned to training having recovered from a thigh injury. He will likely be eased back into the rotation, instead of being thrown entirely into the fire. Striker supreme Karim Benzema missed the side’s last match, due to precautionary concerns about his ankle. He is also in full training with the rest of the group and is expected to start up top here.

Finally, David Alaba is recovering from a thigh injury but he will not play on Wednesday.

