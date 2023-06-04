About seven hours before kickoff today, Real Madrid confirmed that striker supremo Karim Benzema would be leaving the club this summer. Earlier this weekend, the club announced that Eden Hazard would be making his exit as well. The two were lifted up by their teammates, along with Mariano Diaz and Marco Asensio, with a final farewell gesture that embodied the concepts of class and professionalism.

Here were the scenes at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu for the final game of the La Liga season, a score draw between Madrid and Athletic Club.

Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Mariano and Eden Hazard all get the treatment for their Real Madrid farewells ? pic.twitter.com/OZ8Xo31oD1 — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 4, 2023

Benzema, the reigning Ballon d’Or winner, leaves the Bernabeu as the club’s second all-time leading scorer (354 goals) behind only Cristiano Ronaldo. No one won more trophies (25) than Benzema during their time at Madrid.

Replacing him will be the top priority this summer. Benzema leaves as a living legend, both in continental competition and in La Liga.

As for the Belgian winger and ex-Chelsea man, he was given a proper send-off today even though he didn’t even feature. The club statement yesterday reads:

“Eden Hazard has been part of our club for four seasons, in which he has won eight trophies: one European Cup, one Club World Cup, one European Super Cup, two Leagues, one Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups.

“Real Madrid wants to express its affection for Eden Hazard and wishes him and his entire family the best of luck in this new period.

Back in November, Hazard apologized to Madridristas in an interview with Marca, where he said he was “really sorry about what has happened” (in regards to his being a very big, expensive flop) and he rated his impact on the pitch as “zero” He also said that he would accept a move away from the club this summer. So it’s going to be a very busy transfer window for the Reyes del Europa.

Eden Hazard wasn’t subbed on for his final game for Real Madrid, but the players made sure he got a proper send off ?? pic.twitter.com/kdwBzBTd3c — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) June 4, 2023

Elsewhere we just do not know right now if midfielder Dani Ceballos or defender Nacho Fernandez have a future at the club or not.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

