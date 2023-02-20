Real Madrid travels to Liverpool FC on Tuesday night, for a Champions League round of 16 clash that will add another chapter to the developing book of this inter-sectional European rivalry.

It’s the team with the most UCL titles (Real Madrid- 14) against one of the two clubs that is tied for the third most (Liverpool and Bayern Munich each have 6). The two sides met in the final of the competition twice in the past four years (2018, last May).

Real Madrid at Liverpool FYIs

Competition: UCL Round of 16, Leg 1/2

Kickoff: Tue. Feb 21, 8pm, Anfield

Team News: Real Madrid Liverpool

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Liverpool

Google Result Probability (90 Min): Real Madrid 33% Liverpool 40% Extra Time 27%

Real Madrid Team News

The reigning European champions are worried about the availability of star striker Karim Benzema, who was not in the squad for the win over Osasuna due to muscular fatigue. However, it is expected that the Frenchman and Ballon d’Or winner will be fully match fit for this one.

Elsewhere midfield duo Aurelien Tchouameni and Toni Kroos have both been battling an unspecified illness lately, but the latter might be expected to recover in time for this clash.

He is a doubt while the former, and World Cup hero is more of a strong doubt.

Additionally, No. 1 Thibaut Courtois has fully recovered from his hamstring problem, and is expected to start here. And finally, Benzema’s backup, Mariano Diaz, is a doubt with an unspecified issue.

