Real Madrid Team News vs RB Leipzig: Benzema, Ceballos, Diaz

Real Madrid will be without Karim Benzema (muscle fatigue) when they visit RB Leipzig, for a UEFA Champions League group stage clash on Tuesday. Obviously, the confirmation (by Carlo Ancelotti) of his absence has changed the outlook for this match, with Madrid facing a pretty big challenge, if they have designs on taking all three points from this road fixture in continental competition.

Any time you’re without you’re top gun, it can be difficult, but at least the European title holders know that they will have their No. 1, Thibaut Courtois, back fit in and starting in between the sticks.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig FYIs

Kick: Tue. Oct 25, 8pm, Red Bull Arena Leipzig

Competition: UCL Group F, Matchday 5 of 6

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction: go here

After Extra Time Pod: Spotify Apple Podcasts

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 40% RB Leipzig 33% Draw 27%

UCL Group Standings: Real Madrid: 1st, 10 pts RB Leipzig 2nd, 6 pts

UCL Group Form: Real Madrid: DWWW RB Leipzig WWLL

Real Madrid Team News

Ancelotti will have a couple more absences to contend with here as both Dani Ceballos and Mariano Diaz are set to miss out once again.

But he’ll have no problem motivating his side, who will be well aware that they can clinch winners of the group by claiming a road victory here. Los Reyes del Europa have already booked passage to the knockout round.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories