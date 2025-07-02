We will not have a Bellingham vs. Bellingham matchup in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Quarter-finals when Real Madrid takes on Borussia Dortmund. While Jude Bellingham will play a part (against his former side) on Saturday afternoon, his younger brother, Jobe Bellingham will miss out due to yellow card suspension.

Jobe picked up his second yellow of the tournament last night, in the 55′ of Dortmund’s round of 16 win over Monterrey.

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund FYIs

Kickoff: Sat July 5, 4pm EST, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ, USA

Format: Club World Cup Quarterfinal

Latest on the Jaime Gittens transfer situation: go here

Preview Material for both sides: Team News Starting Lineup Predictions

Watch: DAZN streams all of the matches, free of charge, but this round isn’t being televised

Team News for Both Sides

Elsewhere Kylian Mbappe came off the bench last time out for Madrid, finally making his debut for this tournament, in the win over Juventus. Mbappe had been hospitalized from gastroenteritis, and lost some weight from the ordeal. But he’s well beyond match fit now, and it’s possible that he could even start here.

“I think day by day he will get better, and by the time of the quarters, he should be in much better shape,” manager Xabi Alonso said. “We’ll keep checking in with him every day.”

Shifting over to BVB, forward Jaime Gittens won’t be available, as he’s busy working on his imminent transfer to Chelsea.

Other than that, there are no new injury or unavailability issues for either side to cover.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

