Jude Bellingham did his opening presentation at Real Madrid today, and naturally, he was asked about Kylian Mbappe potentially one day joining him. The LaLiga giants reached a deal worth €103 million to sign the English teenager from Borussia Dortmund, and now they have the French superstar in their crosshairs, provided he holds firm on his position to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

“I can’t really comment, I don’t know his situation,” Bellingham responded to a question about the Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid transfer saga.

“If anything, my whole saga has taught me that not everything you see is true. He’s a great player, whatever he chooses to do, all the best to him. Would I like to play with a player like Kylian Mbappe? Who wouldn’t?”

Mbappe and PSG have just started another high drama contract stand-off, and it will be a long summer before it is resolved. Madrid are ready to bid right now, after offering close to $200 million for him both last summer, and in 2021.

And what a major statement of intent it would be for Madrid to add Mbappe, after signing Bellingham, who was wanted by all the big boys in Europe, including Liverpool and Manchester City.

The English international, who starred for Gareth Southgate at the 2022 World Cup, becomes third player signed by Madrid for a fee of at least €100m, joining Gareth Bale (2013) and Eden Hazard (2019).

Regarding the Bellingham acquisition, the Madrid club statement reads:

“Our club have signed one of the greatest talents in the world, a midfielder who comes from Borussia Dortmund and arrives at Madrid after being voted the best player in the Bundesliga,” Madrid said in a statement.

“Moreover, at only 19 years of age, he is already a starter in the English national team.”

Florentino Perez called Bellingham “one of the best players in the world” at his, what is basically a product launch, today. Bellingham, who played or Birmingham City before joining Dortmund a couple years ago, said his official goodbyes to BVB.

“Thank you to everyone at BVB and to the fans for everything over the past three years,” the statement attributed to Bellingham reads. “It’s been an honor to wear your jersey so many times, in big and small moments.

Even though I look forward to my next destination, I will never forget the journey there. Once a Borusse, always a Borusse. All the best for the future. Hey BVB!”

Bellingham, who signed a six year deal, will wear the No. 5 shirt.

