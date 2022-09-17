Atletico Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs Real Madrid

This weekend will see Real Madrid take on Atletico Madrid in the El Derbi Madrileño. The fixture provides the Red and Whites of Madrid the chance to record consecutive victories over their city rivals for the first time since 2015. Incredibly, it will be the same two gaffers in the dugout, with Atletico mainstay Diego Simeone taking on Carlo Ancelotti, who is in his second stint in charge of Real Madrid.

Real Madrid has avoided defeat in 6 of their last seven clashes against Atletico. The one blip in that record came in the last El Derbi Madrileño, when Los Rojiblancos reigned supreme. Los Blancos have not lost successive Madrid derbies in almost 50 years. The last time came all the way back in 1977.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 18, 1230pm Estadio Metropolitano

Team News: Real Madrid Atlético Madrid

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Atlético Madrid

After Extra Time Pod: Spotify Apple

Form Guide: Real Madrid WWWWW Atlético Madrid WDWLD

La Liga Standing: Real Madrid 1st, 15 pts Atlético Madrid 10 pts, 7th

Google Result Probability Atlético Madrid 42% Draw 28% Atlético Madrid 30%

Starting XI Prediction

There is a handful of injury concerns in the first team for Atletico Madrid. It is likely that Diego Simeone’s side will be pretty far away from what they consider his best XI. Let’s look at what they might resemble when the referee blows the whistle to begin the 211th Madrid derby.

GK – Grbic

DEF – WIisel, Renildo, Hermoso, Molina

MID – Llorente, De Paul, Koke, Carrasco

FWD – Morata, Felix

Match Prediction

Real heads into this one as the only side in all the big five leagues in Europe to still be boasting a completely unblemished league record. They will have to be at their best if they are to keep that incredible streak going. Luckily for them, Atlético are suffering from a mild injury crisis and I think that will sway the result in Real’s favor.

Real Madrid 3-1

Stuart Kavanagh is a journalist currently residing in Broken Hill, Australia. He writes for the Barrier Truth newspaper, along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, He also co-hosts the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and contributes at edgeofthecrowd.com when time permits.

Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter

