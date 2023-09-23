The Sports Bank

Atletico Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs Real Madrid

The Madrid derby might just be the biggest game in world football this weekend (although the same could be said for the North London derby as well). We’ll see if Diego Simeone can inspire his Atletico Madrid side to hold serve at home against their cross-town rivals.

In order to do so, he’ll have to overcome some injury absentees in central midfield.

El Derbi Madrileño  FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 24,  8pm, Civitas Metropolitan Stadium, Madrid, Spain

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid     Atletico Madrid 

Team News:  Real Madrid     Atletico Madrid  

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

La Liga Position, Form: Real Madrid 1st, 15 pts, WWWWW    Atletico Madrid  7th, 7 pts, LWDW

Google Result Probability:  Real Madrid 37%   Draw 28%    Atletico Madrid 35%

Plus they’re coming off back to back bad losses. Then again, it’s not like Real Madrid are completely invincible either. Jude Bellingham has kind of carried them at times.

That all said, let’s take a look at who Simeone might pick for his first 11 here.

Atletico Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs Real Madrid

Jan Oblak; Stefan Savic, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mario Hermoso; Nahuel Molina, Marcos Llorente, Saul Niguez, Rodrigo Riquelme; Antoine Griezmann; Angel Correa, Alvaro Morata

