The Madrid derby might just be the biggest game in world football this weekend (although the same could be said for the North London derby as well). We’ll see if Diego Simeone can inspire his Atletico Madrid side to hold serve at home against their cross-town rivals.

In order to do so, he’ll have to overcome some injury absentees in central midfield.

El Derbi Madrileño FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 24, 8pm, Civitas Metropolitan Stadium, Madrid, Spain

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Atletico Madrid

Team News: Real Madrid Atletico Madrid

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

La Liga Position, Form: Real Madrid 1st, 15 pts, WWWWW Atletico Madrid 7th, 7 pts, LWDW

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 37% Draw 28% Atletico Madrid 35%

Plus they’re coming off back to back bad losses. Then again, it’s not like Real Madrid are completely invincible either. Jude Bellingham has kind of carried them at times.

That all said, let’s take a look at who Simeone might pick for his first 11 here.

Atletico Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs Real Madrid

Jan Oblak; Stefan Savic, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mario Hermoso; Nahuel Molina, Marcos Llorente, Saul Niguez, Rodrigo Riquelme; Antoine Griezmann; Angel Correa, Alvaro Morata

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

