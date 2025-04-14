Frustrations are boiling over at Real Madrid. It’s easy to understand why given that Los Blancos are 1. on the cusp of being eliminated, at the hands of Arsenal, from the competition (UCL) that they win more than any other club on the planet and 2. falling further behind arch-rivals FC Barcelona in La Liga.

Those frustrations are now manifesting themselves in the form of a training ground bust up.

UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals Leg 2/2

Kickoff: Wed. April 16, 8pm, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Aggregate: Arsenal leads 3-0

Team News: Arsenal Real Madrid

Starting Lineup Predictions: Arsenal Real Madrid

Google’s 90 Min Result Probability: Real Madrid 57% Draw 23% Arsenal 20%

According to multiple sources, midfielder Jude Bellingham and defender Antonio Rudiger got in to an altercation that was so heated, they needed to be separated. Now is this just tempers flaring in the high stakes world of top tier athletic competition? Or do these two elite athletes and high profile individuals have a bigger beef with each other?

Maybe something more on this will come out, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Real Madrid Starting Lineup Prediction vs Arsenal (Champions League)

Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba; Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric; Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr; Kylian Mbappe

