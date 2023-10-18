Real Madrid Team News at Sevilla: Arda Guler, David Alaba

The long-awaited Real Madrid debut for teenage prodigy Arda Guler could come this weekend. He finally resumed full training activities, over the course of this international break, and is thus in contention to make the matchday squad on Saturday. Only Carlo Ancelotti knows for sure if the Turkish midfielder will selected and/or feature, but we do know that he’s fully fit enough, finalmente!

Chances are, he’ll be eased back into the process, having recovered from a thigh muscle injury, which itself came after a knee operation.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Oct. 21, 5:30 pm, Ramon Sanchez, Pizjuan

LL Position, Form: Real Madrid 1st, 24 pts, WWWLW Sevilla 14th, 8 pts, DLWDW

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 51% Draw 25% Sevilla 24%

Real Madrid Team News

Here is a link to much more on Arda Guler and this process. Another player who has returned to training, having recovered from injury, is David Alaba. The Austrian defender has resumed full training, on the heels of recovery from his groin injury. Like Arda Guler though, he might be brought back into the fold slowly as well. Label him a “doubt” for this one.

The only other news pertains to Andriy Lunin. The reserve goalkeeper is out indefinitely with a back problem, but it is worth mentioning that he wouldn’t have even been selected for this one anyway.

(Not unless something happens to Kepa Arrizabalaga between now and Saturday). Eder Miltao and Thibaut Courtois remain out for the long haul.

