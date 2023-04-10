When it comes to European trophies, there is no cabinet bigger and more fully filled than at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid won’t win La Liga this season, as they are too far behind FC Barcelona, this late in the season, to catch them. However, Los Blancos are definitely in a good state when it comes to defending their UEFA Champions League title.

They got the easiest draw possible, in the quarterfinal round, as Chelsea are a full blown mess right now. They also have a nearly fully fit squad.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid UCL Quarterfinal Leg 1/2 FYIs

Kick: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 8 PM Local Time, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Win 90 Minute Result Probabilities: Chelsea 18%, Real Madrid 57%, Extra Time 25%

Real Madrid Team News

Manager Carlo Ancelotti only has one player who figures to be unavailable- Ferland Mendy, who recently suffered a set back in his recovery from a calf muscle injury. As for Ancelotti himself, he is generating headlines right now as well. As Chelsea begin their manager search, there have been a lot of rumors circulating that Stamford Bridge want to bring him back.

In addition to the opposing side on Wednesday, Ancelotti has also been linked to the Brazil national team. The Italian tried to quash the speculation when a media member asked him about his future.

Queried on the topic by Radio Rai 1, Ancelotti responded: “There’s a nice saying which is just right: the wind carries away the chatter. And that’s it, I have a contract until June 30, 2024 and I’d like to respect it.” So there you have it.

