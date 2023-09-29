As Real Madrid prepare for a massive match tomorrow at Girona, their team fitness news is kind of a mixed bag. In the 2-0 victory over Las Palmas on Wednesday, David Alaba had to be subbed off in the first half after picking up a thigh/hamstring injury. In sticking with central defense, Antonio Rudiger, picked up a knock in the same match, but should be available tomorrow.

There is better news though as both Vinicius Junior and Dani Carvajal made their comebacks off the bench on Wednesday night.

Girona vs Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 30, 5:30pm, Montivili

Real Madrid Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

LL Position, Form: Real Madrid 2nd, 18 pts, WLWWW Girona 1st, 19 pts, WWWWW

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 49% Draw 24% Girona 27%

Real Madrid Team News

That probably means that either, or both, could be in the starting lineup on Saturday afternoon. That leaves just the trio of long-term injury absentees: Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois and Arda Guler. Switching over to the other side, Girona will be sans a quintet of players, due to various injuries: Joel Roca, Borja Garcia, Toni Villa, Ricard Artero and Bernardo Espinosa.

And that is that.

Enjoy the battle for first place everyone!

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories