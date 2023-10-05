For the third straight match, Real Madrid will be waiting, up until close to kickoff, to see if David Alaba will play. It had been thought that he had fully healed from his groin injury, but alas, he missed out against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League and Girona in La Liga.

The good news is that Los Blancos don’t really have any more fresh availability concerns, other than Nacho, heading into Saturday’s clash vs Osasuna.

Osasuna at Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Oct. 7, 3:15pm, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

LL Position, Form: Real Madrid 1st, 21 pts, WWLWW Osasuna 10th, 10 pts, WLDLL

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 74% Draw 16% Osasuna 10%

Nacho is suspended, having been booked last weekend. Joining him in the guaranteed to miss out for Madrid department are the long-term injury absentees: Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and Arda Guler. Switching over to the visitors, they’re in not such a great place, team fitness wise right now. They’ll definitely without the services of two key players in Moi Gomez (unspecified muscular issues) and Unai Garcia (groin problem).

They could also be missing a third starter in Johan Mojica, who was subbed on versus Alaves, but then soon had to be taken off due to a chronic injury.

