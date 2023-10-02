Real Madrid at Napoli Team News: Alaba, Jesus, Rrahmani

David Alaba wasn’t in the squad yesterday, but the rest of his Real Madrid mates really sent a message to Girona and the rest of La Liga. Entering the day sitting second in the table, with Girona just above them, Madrid ran away with the decision, 3-0, and in the process took their place back at the top of the table.

Now comes a visit to Italian powerhouse Napoli, in what will be one of the best offerings on the docket for UEFA Champions League matchday 2.

Real Madrid at Napoli FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. Oct. 3, 8 pm, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Competition: UEFA Champions League Group C

Real Madrid Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

UCL Form, Standings: Real Madrid W, 2nd 3 pts Napoli W, 1st, 3 pts

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 37% Draw 26% Napoli%

Rest of the Team News for Both Sides

Alaba is the only fitness situation that is in question for Los Blancos here. He will face a late assessment. Meanwhile Arda Guler is still not back, but moving closer whilst Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao will out of commission for a very long time.

Switching over to Napoli, they did not suffer any new injury issues this past weekend, but they will remain without three starters, two of which are particulary important in Amir Rrahmani, Juan Jesus and Pierluigi Gollini.

This should be a good one, enjoy it everybody!

