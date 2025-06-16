The Xabi Alonso era is here! As Real Madrid commence their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign, which starts on Wednesday night versus Al-Hilal, their branding has been unveiled. The centerpiece of their marketing campaign is their brand new manager, Xabi, who will coach the team, in a competitive match, for the first ever this midweek.

We could see also the debut of the team’s new right back, Trent Alexander-Arnold, in this match as well. Given the team’s injury issues in the back, he arrives from Liverpool at the perfect time.

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal FYIs

Kickoff: Wed June 18, 3pm EST, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL

Competition: 2025 FIFA Club World Grouping H Group Stage Matchday 1 of 3

Watch: DAZN is streaming it for free, with TNT Sports, Tru TV airing some games here and there.

All in all, Madrid have to be considered among the leading contenders to win this tournament outright. Wednesday night should not prove to be too much of a challenge. They should cruise here.

Real Madrid Starting Lineup Prediction vs Al-Hilal (Club World Cup)

Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Aurielien Tchouameni, Raul Asencio, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Fede Valverde, Jude Bellingham; Arda Guler, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

