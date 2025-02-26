Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano preview, team news, match tickets, and prediction 

Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano will face off in one of the La Liga games slated for early March in Madrid. Real Madrid have been shaky a few times, but they have been able to stay in the title race thanks to Barcelona’s poor form.

As of the time of writing, Real Madrid are second on the log with 40 points from their first 18 games of the season. Los Franjirrojos are 12th on the La Liga log with 22 points from the same number of matches.

Real Madrid have had their struggles in La Liga this term, and were playing catch up to Barcelona – a side that beat them 4-0 in the El Clasico at Santiago Bernabeu – at some point.

Los Blancos have only lost twice in the league this season. The biggest defeat of the season came in the game against Barcelona. In total, they have won 12 times and drawn four of their encounters at the time of writing. In the UEFA Champions League, they lost to Lille, Milan and Liverpool, but they have won three games. With nine points in the kitty and two games to go at the time of writing, they need all maximum points to guarantee their place in the next round of the competition.

Despite the arrival of Kylian Mbappe during the summer, the team’s performance under Carlo Ancelotti this season have been questioned. Vinicus Junior, Jude Bellingham and every other member of the squad have struggled this season and the results have also confirmed it. However, they are beginning to show signs of understanding towards the end of 2024 and that might be of great help in 2025. Vini was named the FIFA Men’s Best Player of the Year and other injured Madrid players are gradually returning back to the team and the future is bright.

After netting in a fourth successive game, as Real saw off Sevilla 4-2, Real boss Carlo Ancelotti said of the progress being made Mbappe; “After the defeat against Milan, we sorted things out in the dressing room by talking very clearly.”

“This could have been a very complicated situation for Mbappe but he has worked and shown what he can do with self-criticism. As I said on Saturday, his adaptation period is over.”

“Self-criticism has made us clear up what we were lacking, which was a bit of a lack of attitude, of collective commitment, of running a bit more. We have gone back to doing things the way we should have done them.

“His adaptation period is over, and today, he has shown that I, from time to time, am right,” Ancelotti said. “In 2024, I give the team an A+. Last season was fantastic.

“We started [this season] with more difficulty, but we were able to fix the situation in time and there is hope for 2025, but it is difficult to repeat it. We will try,” The Italian manager concluded.

Mbappe, who has already been heavily criticized this term, has won two trophies with Los Blancos while taking his goal tally to 14 through 24 appearances.

On the other hand, Rayo started the season on a bright note by beating Real Sociedad 2-1 away from home. Jorge de Frutos and Sergio Camello scored in that massive win, while Martin Zubimendi scored a mere consolation for Real. The win kicked things off for Los Franjirrojos, but they could not build on that as they failed to win their next three games – Getafe, Barcelona and Espanyol. Rayo returned to winning ways after that poor run with a win over Osasuna, but they soon hit that poor button again as they failed to nick a win in their next three games. A 2-1 win at Real Valladolid to get their third win of the season.

The next four games produced just one win and three defeats. In the past four games, Rayo have won just once and grabbed three draws against Real Madrid, Villarreal and Real Betis. In the Copa del Rey, Rayo made progress past CD Villamuriel and Unionistas in their first two matches of the round.

In the head-to-head count between the two sides, the past three La Liga meetings have ended in stalemate.

Match tickets

The epic match at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid kicks off on Sunday 9th March 2025, at 17:00 GMT.

The magnificent 78,297-capacity stadium’s electrifying atmosphere will be ready to host this fixture.

Getting Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano tickets could take a lot of work given the standard of this game. Hence, you are advised to search ticket reselling sites should they be expectedly sold out on each club’s channels.

Team news

Lineups

It is not the best of times for Real Madrid who have a number of regulars out injured. In defence, Militao, Thibaut Courtois, and Dani Carjaval are facing time on the sidelines, while long-term absentee David Alaba has returned to training at the time of writing. Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has been out injured for a while but could make a return for this game. However, there is still enough firepower in attack with Vini Jnr and Mbappe available for selection.

Real Madrid XI: Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Antonio Rudiger, Jesus Vallejo, Fran Garcia; Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham; Brahim Diaz, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior.

Rayo have a clean bill of health at the time of writing. Los Franjirrojos have been decent in the La Liga this term and they are currently in mid-table. Batalla is expected to be the goalkeeper for the visit to Madrid, while the likes of Palazon, Nteka and co should line up in attack.

Rayo Vallecano XI: Batalla (GK) — Ratiu, Lejeune, Mumin, Chavarria — Ciss, Valentin, De Frutos — Palazon, Nteka, Garcia.

Prediction

Real Madrid were looking lost in the early stages of the season, but they have done well to manage their own situation, while Barcelona’s poor form has contributed to that. Los Blancos will do great things when they finish understanding each other. As a fan, you should get your Real Madrid tickets on time.

On the other hand, Rayo are just there and they nearly took all three points off the champions in their reverse fixture. Without any doubt, it is going to be more difficult for them this time around.

Real Madrid 3-0 Rayo Vallecano

