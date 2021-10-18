Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Carlo Ancelotti will lead Real Madrid into a Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk pn Tuesday, with the Spanish giants looking for their first win in three matches across all competitions. Their next opponents had a clean sweep of victories against The Meringues in last year’s group stage phase of this competition.
This will be Madrid’s first competitive hit-out since the 3rd of October. The Spanish giants gained permission from the Spanish Sports Council to postpone their fixture with Athletic Bilbao on the basis that their South American internationals would not be available, having played World Cup qualifiers during the break.
It’s been a rough period for the capital city club. Along with their poor form, they also suffered a number of injuries to regular first-team players. With all this in mind, let’s take a look at how Madrid might lineup this Tuesday night in Ukraine when facing Shakhtar Donetsk.
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid FYIs
Kick-Off: Tuesday 19th October, 9 PM, Kyiv Olympic Stadium
Real Madrid Team News: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Real Madrid (WWDLL)
In the goalkeeper position, they will have Thibaut Courtois, who will be looking to put a heartbreaking semifinal loss in the UEFA Nations League behind him. He is the undisputed number 1 at Madrid, and I would bet my house that he is in the starting eleven for this one.
With Dani Carvajal out injured still, Lucas Vasquez will continue at right-back in his place. At left-back, all signs point to a return to first-team action for Ferland Mendy. It’s a timely return given that Marcelo will not be fit for this match.
In the centre of defence, David Alaba should line up alongside Nacho Fernandez. A minor disaster was avoided with Alaba recovering from a minor injury he picked up whilst playing for Austria. His presence should give the heart of defence some stability and leadership.
At the base of the midfield three is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, Casemiro. Just ahead of him will be a blend of youthful exuberance and ageless class with Uruguayan Federico Valverde lining up alongside former Balon D’Or winner Luka Modric. Toni Kroos is another option here to play in the Modric position.
In attack, Karim Benzema will play as the focal point. The Frenchman is the in-form striker on the continent at the moment, scoring goals for fun for both club and country.
He’ll have a pair of young Brazilian wingers flanking him in the attack. On the left wing will be Vinicius Junior and on the right-wing will be his compatriot Rodrygo rounding out the starting eleven.
Despite it only being the middle of October, this shapes up as a must-win clash for Madrid. A shock loss in Ukraine like they suffered in this fixture last year would be disastrous with El Clasico on the horizon.
Real Madrid Starting XI vs Shakhtar Donetsk (4-3-3) Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vasquez, Nacho Fernandez, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Casemiro, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, Karim BenzemaFollow paulmbanks
Comments
Remove the casmiro bring tony Kross so that Valvade will be defensive midfielder
REST VALVERDE AND START CAMAVINGA BECAUSE PLAY ENOUGH THIS SEASON
Thanks abdullahi casemiro is a calamity dis days
Yes abdullahi your right