Here we go time! Paris Saint-Germain hosts Real Madrid tonight in a UEFA Champions League match-up that features so much star power and high quality football that it could easily be the final. It’s actually only the round of 16, with Paris hosting the first of the two legs on Tuesday night, but PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino agrees that this clash would make a great UCL finale.
It’s a tie that could be a Champions League final with these names, players and quality,” Pochettino said in his pre-match news conference yesterday.
Real Madrid at Paris Saint-Germain UCL Rd of 16 FYIs
Kickoff: Tues Feb 15, 8pm, Parc Des Princes, Leg 1/2
Team News for Both Sides: go here
Google Result Probability (90 min): PSG win 49% Draw 25% Real Madrid 26%
Series History: PSG wins 3, Draw 3, Real Madrid wins 3
Odds: PSG win +100, Draw +270, Real Madrid win +260
TV: USA- CBS, Univision, TUDN UK- BT Sport 3
“We respect Real Madrid, they’re one of the biggest clubs in the world. Their 13 Champions League titles tell you it isn’t just about players or coaches, it’s about the strength and internal structure of a club. PSG have been waiting to win this trophy for over 50 years. We’re the challengers. We’re trying to build a team to get closer to that dream.”
The Argentine went on to say that there really is no favorite, in this match-up of the club that wants to win Europe this season more than anybody (maybe Manchester City) versus the club that has won it the most.
We know what we means and that statement makes metaphorical sense, but PSG is actually favored here, and they’re probably getting Los Blancos at the right time.
That said, let’s look at who could be in the first team, for both sides, in this heavyweight clash.
Starting XI Predictions
PSG (4-3-3)
Gigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Marco Verratti, Danilo Pereira, Leandro Paredes; Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi
Real Madrid (4-3-3)
Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior
Prediction: PSG 2, Real Madrid 0
This is what the Ligue 1 powerhouse spent their whole offseason preparing for, spending all that money on players. They want to grab ol’ big ears for the first time in their history
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind