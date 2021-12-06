Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Starting XI Predictions (Champions League)

December 6, 2021 By 2 Comments
Share

Real Madrid hosts Inter Milan tomorrow night in a match-up of two traditional powerhouses hoping to the add to the European portion of their trophy case. The winner of this one will likely win group D in the UEFA Champions League group stages. In others

Let’s take a look at who might be in starting XI for the La Liga and Serie A juggernauts. Here’s our predictions for the first teams for both sides.

real madrid

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan (Champions League Group Stage) FYIs

Kickoff: Tues Dec 7, 8pm, Estadio Santiago Bernabeau

UCL Group Standings: Real Madrid  12 pts, 1st  Inter Milan 10 pts, 2nd

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Form Guide (UCL) Real Madrid  WWWLW  Inter Milan WWWDL

Form Guide (all competitions)  Real Madrid WWWWW   Inter Milan DWWWW

ivan-perisic

Starting XI Predictions

Inter Milan

Samir Handanovic; Danilo D’Ambrosio, Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Federico Valverde; Marco Asensio, Luka Jovic, Vinicius Junior

thibaut courtois

Prediction: Real Madrid 2, Inter Milan 1

We’re going with Los Reyes Del Europa in this one, as the Blancos have really been in form lately.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGNSports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcastFollow him on Twitter and Instagram

 

Filed Under: Football/Soccer

Comments

  1. Sammy says
    December 6, 2021 at 2:00 PM

    Great Réal Madrid will top the grp d 2morrow.

Speak Your Mind