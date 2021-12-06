Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Starting XI Predictions (Champions League)

Real Madrid hosts Inter Milan tomorrow night in a match-up of two traditional powerhouses hoping to the add to the European portion of their trophy case. The winner of this one will likely win group D in the UEFA Champions League group stages. In others
Let’s take a look at who might be in starting XI for the La Liga and Serie A juggernauts. Here’s our predictions for the first teams for both sides.
Real Madrid vs Inter Milan (Champions League Group Stage) FYIs
Kickoff: Tues Dec 7, 8pm, Estadio Santiago Bernabeau
UCL Group Standings: Real Madrid 12 pts, 1st Inter Milan 10 pts, 2nd
Form Guide (UCL) Real Madrid WWWLW Inter Milan WWWDL
Form Guide (all competitions) Real Madrid WWWWW Inter Milan DWWWW
Starting XI Predictions
Inter Milan
Samir Handanovic; Danilo D’Ambrosio, Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko
Real Madrid
Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Federico Valverde; Marco Asensio, Luka Jovic, Vinicius Junior
Prediction: Real Madrid 2, Inter Milan 1
We’re going with Los Reyes Del Europa in this one, as the Blancos have really been in form lately.
Great Réal Madrid will top the grp d 2morrow.