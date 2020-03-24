RB Leipzig Face Difficult Battle to Keep Timo Werner

RB Leipzig may never get the chance to complete their 2019/20 campaign but it should still go down in history as their greatest season to date. Julian Nagelsman and his Leipzig team must hope that football starts up again as soon as possible. With a chance of success in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League, RBL may actually benefit from the break after a packed schedule of fixtures.
Key Man
In his first three seasons at RB Leipzig, Timo Werner had been developing into one of the most feared strikers in Germany. From 2016 through to 2019, the former VfB Stuttgart man was averaging at around a goal every other game but in the current campaign, Werner is exceeding all expectations.
Prior to football’s untimely halt in Germany, RBL’s key striker recorded 27 goals in 36 games across all competitions. It’s no great surprise that Werner is being linked with a move to a number of top teams around Europe but, for now, he remains pivotal to Leipzig’s aspirations.
RB’s Chances
RB Leipzig are?third favourites in the Bundesliga betting markets from bet365. In terms of Champions League success, they are set to be one of the outside options when those markets resume but there will be some interest in a side that has made the quarter-finals of the UCL for the very first time.
They are not a one-man team: Werner’s strike partner Patrick Schick has scored seven goals in 15 league games since arriving on loan from Roma while Marcel Sabitzer’s early double strike ended Tottenham’s chances in the Champions League round of 16. There are scoring threats throughout the side but if Leipzig are to lift any silverware, Timo Werner will claim the majority of the credit.
Who’s Calling?
RB Leipzig’s journey from obscurity into the Champions League has been a remarkable one, but they will find it hard to keep hold of Timo Werner when the next transfer window opens. Bigger clubs around Europe can claim trophies on a more regular basis and the striker will be among the continent’s biggest properties this summer.
So, who is in the frame? The majority of news reports currently point to 2019 UCL Champions Liverpool, amidst suggestions that Mohamed Salah will be seeking a move of his own. Werner would be a like-for-like replacement and is likely to slot in seamlessly at Anfield.
Chelsea have also been mentioned in some reports, as have Manchester United but is England such a certain destination? Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich have ‘previous’ when it comes to poaching strikers from their title rivals and it would be no surprise to see them do it again. After four seasons at the Red Bull Arena, it may be time for Timo Werner to move on, but his next move is far from certain.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind