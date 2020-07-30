Qualities Every Goalkeeper Should Look For In A Pair of Gloves

A soccer goalkeeper must wear the proper gloves during a match because this will help him defend his post. The gloves enhance his grip and also cushions his hand from the impact of the ball. Overall, the gloves aid him in blocking, catching, or punching the soccer ball. In line with this, below are some of the qualities that every goalkeeper should look for in a pair of gloves.
Specific Construction
One of the primary qualities that a goalkeeper should inspect in a pair of soccer gloves is its specific construction. The goalie gloves for professionals are typically made up of parts for the backhand, fingers, palm, all secured by a closure. The backhand should be padded to aid the goalkeeper in punching the ball. The best gloves are usually cushioned with latex while the rest only have a single layer of padding.
In addition to this, make sure that the gloves have bendable or plastic support because these are the ones that offer the best finger protection. In terms of the palm, smooth ones are perfect for match plays while dimpled palms are best used during practices. Finally, you have three options when it comes to closure. You can either go for a hook and loop which are adjustable, a v-notch that allows for ventilation, or a bandage closure that has the most secure wrap.
Right Type
Apart from the specific construction of the gloves, you also need to have a good idea of the different types of gloves for you to be able to choose the right one. Match type gloves that are made from quality latex are often preferred by competitive soccer players because these offer the best grip. However, this type of gloves also require the most maintenance and are not as durable as the other types of gloves.
In this case, you can add a pair of training gloves to your collection which you can use specifically for practice. While these offer less grip, they tend to be more durable. Additionally, you can also consider getting yourself weather gloves or the ones that are meant to be used occasionally, particularly during the games that push through even under extreme weather conditions such as heavy rains.
Perfect Cut
Another quality that you need to look for in a pair of gloves is the kind of cut that it offers. You will find that most gloves have a flat cut which provides more room for your hand to move, but you will also find some gloves with a rolled cut, which has a tighter fit. Still, there are those which are considered as a hybrid of these two cuts.
To wrap things up, every soccer goalkeeper should make it a point to inspect the specific construction of the gloves, as well as whether it is the right type for them. He must also see to it that the gloves perfectly fit his hand, otherwise, he may lose grip of the ball or be unsuccessful in blocking. Rest assured that with the right pair of gloves, a goalkeeper will be able to defend the goal effectively.
