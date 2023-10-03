Paris Saint-Germain at Newcastle United Starting XI Predictions

The pregame and postgame show on CBS Sports, UEFA Champions League Today will be live pitch-side at St. James’ Park, as Newcastle United host their first UCL home match in 20 years. It’s a glamour game to be sure as the Geordies will welcome in Paris Saint-Germain. Hostess Kate Abdo, analysts Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards will all be Tyneside, as will pitch-side reporter Anita Jones.

Dre Cordero will conduct play-by-play with match analyst being Ray Hudson for this highly anticipated Group of Death affair.





Paris Saint-Germain at Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Oct. 4, 8pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Competition: UEFA Champions League Group F, The Group of Death

Preview Material for Both Sides: Team News Starting XI Predictions

TV/Streaming, Broadcast Info- see graphic below:

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

UCL Group Standing, Form: Paris Saint-Germain 1st, 3pts, W Newcastle United 2nd, 1pt, D

Google Result Probability: Paris Saint-Germain% Draw 26% Newcastle United 37%

This clash is going to be huge, and doesn’t need any more hype. So without any further ado, let’s make our starting lineup predictions.

Starting XI Predictions

Paris Saint-Germain

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Milan Skriniar, Lucas Hernandez; Vitinha, Manuel Ugarte, Warren Zaire-Emery; Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani, Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle United

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Jamal Lascelles, Schar, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Elliott Anderson, Bruno Guimaraes; Almiron, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

