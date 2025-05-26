Premier League Prize Money: How Much Do Teams Receive for Each Table Position

As we have reached the end of the 2024/25 Premier League season, every point collected translated to cash, and we are talking big cash! There´s only one team who lifts the trophy, so for most clubs, the real prize in the final weeks is a fatter paycheck.

In 2023-24 season, every team pocketed between £109.7 million and £175.9 million for competing in the Greatest League in the World. The sum of money they get is based on where clubs finish in the table and how many of their games are shown on TV, commercial deals, and other revenue streams.

The exact prize money for the Premier League season usually isn´t available until the campaign wraps, but the payouts from last season give a solid clue about what teams could expect in 2024/25 season. Here’s a breakdown of the cash flow that excludes club-specific stuff like ticket sales or player transfers.

Commercial benefits in the EPL

There are likely to be commercial benefits for teams that secure a top 5 finish and a spot in the UCL next season. It is common for commercial companies who have deals with clubs to have bonus payments based on such scenarios.

Major brands like Nike, Adidas, and Puma, or betting companies often include performance-based incentives in their deals.

Such bonuses are used as a long-term strategy by companies when negotiating deals with clubs in the future. That said, here’s what each position is worth in the EPL table.

Premier League prize money per position

First, the Premier League hands out hundreds of millions each season through its club revenue distribution system. Part of that is a fixed amount, known as the ‘equal share,’ which comes from the league’s domestic and international TV deals.

In 2023-24 season, every club received £31.2 million from the UK broadcast deal and £55.7 million from international rights. On top of that, each team got £8.2 million from the league’s central commercial revenue. Altogether, that guaranteed every club at least £95.1 million, no matter where they finished in the table.

What is the prize money for Premier League winners?

In 2023-24 season, Manchester City earned £56.4 million in merit or pure prize payments. That’s essentially prize money for finishing top of the table, and Liverpool expected a similar or higher figure than that at the end of this year´s campaign.

Liverpool were confirmed the 2024/25 Premier League champions after their 5-1 home victory against Tottenham Hotspur on April 27th clinching their 2nd EPL title and 20th English top-flight title overall. This means the fattest paycheck will go to Arne Slot’s side for the 24/25 season.

In the 2023-24 campaign, City received £86.9 million from the equal share of domestic and international broadcast rights. On top of that, they brought in another £24.4 million in “facility fees,” which depends on how many of their matches were shown live on UK television.

An additional £8.2 million from the league’s central commercial revenue brought City’s total payout to £175.9 million, the highest in the league. It’s worth mentioning that winning the title comes with another big perk: automatic qualification for the Champions League, where the team gets £15.7 million upfront, plus £1.8 million for every win in the League Phase.

Champions League finishers and the bottom three

As said earlier, Manchester City cashed in £56.4 million in pure prize money for clinching their fourth straight Premier League title in 2023-24 season. From there, each team earned £2.8 million ($3.6 million) less than the one above them, starting with Arsenal, who bagged £53.6 million ($69.5 million) as runners-up, down to Sheffield United, who got £2.8 million ($3.6 million) for last place.

Taking into account merit payments and facility fees together with an equal share, Manchester City’s payout stood at a staggering £175.9 million, and the Gunners made just £0.4m less (£175.5 million in total) than the champions. Third-place Liverpool raked in £171m in total, with the final Champions League qualifier, Aston Villa, receiving £162.4m from the Premier League.

The relegation fodder consisted of Sheffield United, who received £109.7 million for last place. Burnley walked away with £110.1 million while Luton Town raked in £115.4 million.

Money from broadcasting rights

In the 2023-24 season, every Premier League club earned £31.2 million ($40.4 million) from domestic TV rights and another £55.7 million ($72.2 million) from international TV deals, which adds up to £86.7 million ($112.4 million) per team.

Clubs also got extra cash depending on how often they appeared on UK television. Arsenal led the way with 31 televised matches, earning an extra £26.9 million ($34.9 million). Burnley, which was shown just 10 times, brought in a smaller bonus of £9.3 million ($12.1 million).

The Lucrative Nature of the EPL

The football world is completely focused on financial gain now, and it’s easy to see why. Every point impacts the prize money throughout a Premier League season. One slip can mean missing out on the Champions League or getting relegated and that can cost clubs millions. The pressure is intense, and while players can get under the pressure, it’s also part of what makes the league so popular for fans around the world.

