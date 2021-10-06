Five Premier League Wonderkids Who Raised Eyebrows in Carabao Cup

With so many new and emerging talents bursting onto the scene recently, there appears to be no better moment than now to be a young and upcoming star in the Premier League.
Though some may consider this to be a mockery to the cup, it does not apply to the youth who will have the opportunity to play in front of a large crowd for their teams for the first time.
And the next generation of footballers have already put in some outstanding performances; here are five that drew our attention this week.
Kaite Gordon – Liverpool
It was a surprise when the 16-year-old was put in the starting lineup against Norwich in Liverpool’s 3-0 triumph.
Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were rested for the night, but Gordon made an impression in their absence.
The former Derby wonderkid was full of energy and constantly pressed throughout the game, proving why Jurgen Klopp was so eager to get him on the pitch.
Despite his young age, expect to hear more from Gordon this season, as the Reds are committed to their youth development.
Marcus Forss – Brentford
Brentford stole the headlines when they hammered Oldham Athletic 7-0, and the show’s headliner was Forss, who scored four in hugely dominant fashion.
The Finland international set off the contest with a penalty conversion in the third minute, and he went on to score his hat-trick by halftime. In the absence of the rested Ivan Toney, Forss proved that the EPL newcomers have some considerable depth upfront.
Cole Palmer – Manchester City
There are few clubs in the world that are more difficult to break into than Manchester City, but Palmer‘s cameo against Wycombe may have given Pep Guardiola something to think about.
He raced the length of the pitch after taking up the ball at the halfway line before scoring his first goal of the night with a stunning left-footed effort from 20 yards.
Conrad Egan-Riley, Luke Mbete, and Finley Burns were among City’s other youthful players, but it was Palmer who stood out, with supporters eager to see more of the 19-year-old.
Aaron Connolly – Brighton
Brighton’s good start to the season continued with a victory over Swansea, thanks to a reborn Connolly.
The Irishman burst into the scene a few years ago, but last season was challenging for him as the Seagulls struggled in front of goal.
He was outstanding in the Carabao Cup, igniting hopes of a return to form after being out of the first team for much of the season.
Brighton advanced to the next round thanks to his double against the Swans, and this could mean he will have a claim for a run in the first team.
Cameron Archer – Aston Villa
Dean Smith now has a number of quality attackers at his disposal, including Ollie Watkins, Danny Ings, and Leon Bailey, but Archer is certainly destined for greatness at Villa Park.
The 19-year-old scored a hat-trick against Barrow in the Carabao Cup second round, and he went on to stamp his mark with another impressive effort. It won’t be long before Smith is faced with a forward selection dilemma in Premier League action.Follow paulmbanks
