Premier League: Assessing the best signings of the summer transfer window

We are now eight matchdays into the 2023-24 Premier League season, and currently enduring what is the second international break of the campaign.

So, as we wait in anticipation for domestic football to return, now seems like a good time to take stock of some of the players who moved in the summer and are proving to be well worth their respective price tags.

James Maddison – Tottenham Hotspur

It’s somewhat surprising that it took James Maddison until the age of 26 to get a move to one of the Premier League’s so-called ‘big six’ — and he’s already showing why someone should have taken a chance on him sooner.

The England international was a shining light in Leicester City’s disastrous season last year, scoring 10 goals and providing nine assists in 30 league games as the Foxes were relegated to the Championship, and he’s carrying that on in fine form in a Tottenham Hotspur jersey.

Having scored eight goals and set up five in his eight Premier League appearances, helping Ange Postecoglou’s side sit top of the table, Maddison is looking like a steal at £40 million. You wouldn’t bet against him adding to that tally in the Spurs v Fulham odds either.

Declan Rice – Arsenal

From one North London side to another now, Arsenal made Declan Rice their marquee signing of yet another busy summer at the Emirates. With a club-record fee of £105m for the 24-year-old, the England midfielder became the third most expensive player in Premier League history – a huge statement from the Gunners.

Such a big price tag looming over one’s head can be a huge burden, but Rice is proving well worth the mammoth fee. He’s been a fantastic last line of defence in Arsenal’s midfield, making 18 tackles, 13 interceptions, 10 clearances and 35 recoveries in his eight matches for the Gunners.

Rice also scored his first goal for the club in the dramatic 3-1 win over Manchester United at the Emirates in September. The scores were tied at 1-1 as the match headed into injury time, but the 24-year-old fired the Gunners in front in the 96th minute before Gabriel Jesus secured the three points.

Dominic Szoboszlai – Liverpool

Liverpool needed to rejuvenate their midfield this season, and it looks like Jurgen Klopp has done a pretty good job of that with the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominic Szoboszlai. The former, who won the Qatar World Cup with Argentina, looks to be another steal at just £35m.

Szoboszlai was almost double Mac Allister’s value, as he arrived from RB Leipzig for £60m. However, the exciting 22-year-old has been a revelation, keeping Liverpool fans on the edge of their seats at Anfield every time he touches the ball.

The Hungarian has just one goal in his eight Premier League appearances thus far, but his creativity and dynamism is already at such a high level and he’s going to be a hugely important member of the Liverpool squad for years to come.

James Ward-Prowse – West Ham United

Another player who was given a second lease of life in the Premier League after his boyhood side Southampton were relegated last season, James Ward-Prowse moved to West Ham United for around £30m in mid-August.

It looked like the Hammers might be in for another difficult season domestically, as they lost captain Rice to Arsenal and failed to make a single signing before the start of the season. They may have left it late to nab Ward-Prowse, but he certainly wasn’t a panic buy.

You know what you’re getting when you sign a player as established as him in the Premier League, and he hit the ground running with two assists on his debut as West Ham beat Chelsea 3-1. The 28-year-old has three assists and two goals in seven league games.

