How Popular is the EPL in the United States Right Now?

The English Premier League (EPL) remains the most popular football league in the world, according to viewership figures. Countries all over the world, including those in North America, Asia, and the Middle East, regularly tune in to watch the action as the best football players in the world compete for a chance to lift the trophy at the end of the season. Football’s popularity in the US has grown a lot over the past few decades, and although the MLS is a viable alternative, the EPL still remains the most popular football league to watch.
NBC Sports reported that its coverage of the 2019/20 EPL season saw an average of 462,000 viewers per match. A year later, reported data showed a slight decrease with 414,000 per match, but the five-year trend is still showing a big increase in the number of US viewers. A study of American sports fans showed that around 20% are interested in the Premier League, while that figure rose to 28% among the 18 to 24 demographic. Maryland sports betting, for example, has seen a big increase in the number of bets being placed on the EPL, as most sportsbooks accept bets on all of the league’s games.
Why is the EPL Popular in the US
The English Premier League has become one of the most popular sporting competitions in the world thanks to a combination of marketing and organization. The league was formed in 1992 as the teams in the English first division opted to break away and form their own league. Their reasoning behind this was that they weren’t getting a fair share of the TV broadcasting rights revenue. Their decision turned out to be the right one as the next few decades saw a huge increase in broadcasting rights deals.
Today, the Premier League broadcasting rights are sold for a total of nearly $7 billion. This money gets split between the twenty teams, which can then be spent on buying the best talent from clubs all around the world. The massive amount of money that Premier League clubs make has allowed them to become more popular as even smaller teams are able to attract top talent.
American stars have also help to bring new eyes to the league, with players like Landon Donovan, DeAndre Yedlin, and Christian Pulisic all playing in the Premier League over the years. American football fans will tune in to watch these players, and Christian Pulisic in particular has helped Chelsea to grow its fanbase in the U.S.
How Does it Compare to the MLS?
The MLS is the main football league in the US, and although interest in the competition is growing, it still remains the second favorite to the EPL for most football fans in the country. Overall, the matches played in the EPL are of a much higher level, as the standard of play is better, and the revenue is a lot higher.
On top of this, there is a lot more history between EPL clubs, and the grounds tend to have better atmospheres as a result. Derby matches between MLS teams such as Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers are exciting, but they don’t compare to games like Arsenal vs. Tottenham or Manchester City vs. Manchester United.
The only downside for fans of the EPL in the US is that matches can sometimes be aired at awkward times. The MLS shows matches in the evenings and afternoons, while the EPL fixtures are usually on very early in the morning.
