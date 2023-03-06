Are Paris Saint-Germain ever going to win the UEFA Champions League competition? This season’s European campaign looks to be in dire straits, as they’re down 1-0 to one of Europe’s biggest all-time heavy weights, Bayern Munich. And now comes the road leg of the tie.

They’re also heading to Bavaria without the services of one member of their superstar three-headed monster in the front line.

Paris Saint-Germain at Bayern Munich FYIs

Competition: UCL Round of 16, Leg 2/2

Aggregate: Bayern Leads 1-0

Kick: Wed March 8, 8pm, Allianz Arena, Munich, Bavaria, Germany

Team News: Bayern Munich Paris Saint-Germain

Starting XI Predictions: Bayern Munich Paris Saint-Germain

Google Result Probability Bayern Munich 53% Extra Time 22% Paris Saint-Germain 25%

They also might be sans their best defender, arguably, in Achraf Hakimi. Charged with rape, his playing could prove to be a major distraction. He’s also battling a thigh injury, so he might not be a 100% fit to feature anyway. So in other words, PSG boss Christophe Galtier has all sorts of obstacles to overcome this midweek.

If Les Parisiens can pull this off, it will certainly be the kind of victory that defied the odds and upset expectations, to be sure. Here’s our best guess at the strongest first team possible.

Paris Saint-Germain Starting XI Prediction at Bayern Munich (UCL Round of 16)

Donnarumma; Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos; Verratti, Vitinha, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha; Messi, Mbappe

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

