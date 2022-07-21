Will Cristiano Ronaldo go to PSG this summer?

It appears that Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Manchester United is coming to an end. A report claims that the player has asked to be transferred after a period of many weeks during which his name was mentioned in connection with potential transfers to Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and AS Roma. As of February, Paris Saint-Germain had every intention of making a startling offer for the forward position held by Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo this coming summer.

Despite having only returned to his former club in August, the 37-year-old player has reportedly been having second thoughts about his future at Old Trafford, as reported by The Mirror.

The English newspaper The Times reports that Ronaldo has expressed a desire to leave this summer while waiting for his probable transfer, soccer continues all summer long here. According to the report, the primary motivation for the move is the player’s aspiration to play in the Champions League over the remaining years of his professional career. Since the 2002–2003 season, which was the last time he did not participate in the UEFA Champions League, he has now participated in 19 competitions in a row. Manchester United paid Juventus €15 million to purchase the 37-year-old player in the summer of 2021.

Additionally, Manchester United paid Juventus €8 million ($10 million) in add-ons for the player. Ronaldo has frequently boasted about his ability to dominate numerous divisions, and it is possible that he would like to add “best scorer in the Bundesliga” to his record.

Why is Ronaldo leaving Manchester United?

Ronaldo wants out of Manchester United this summer because he feels he won’t be able to win major championships with the Red Devils. A desire to win even more at the tail end of his career drives the 37-year-old, but he fears it won’t be achievable at Old Trafford next season, sources say. The 2021/22 season marked United’s fifth consecutive season without a championship trophy. Ronaldo is also said to be upset by United’s lack of transfer activity in this window. This summer, thirteen players have left the team. Ronaldo, on the other hand, has expressed his desire to leave United, but the club has stated that he is not for sale and expects him to remain at Old Trafford until the summer of 2023.

Will Paris Saint-Germain sign Cristiano Ronaldo?

According to reports, PSG turned down the opportunity to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. According to reports, the Portuguese star’s agency saw a way out of Manchester United’s plight and back into the Champions League competition. An approach was made to PSG by former Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, according to ESPN, who offered PSG the possibility of adding Ronaldo to their star-studded lineup, which already includes Lionel Messi, Ronaldo’s old ‘enemy.’ But the French champs reportedly declined to include two of the game’s all-time greats in their squad. It has been said that PSG felt Ronaldo would not be a good fit for the club and that the club could not afford to pay the already exorbitant wages of the Portugal legend. As a result, there are questions about how Cristiano Ronaldo will fit into the club under new manager Christophe Galtier.

Conclusion

It has been shown in this article that PSG has no intention of signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Related Posts via Categories