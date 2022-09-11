The main headlines surrounding all things Paris Saint-Germain right now, heading into a midweek UEFA Champions League clash at Maccabi Haifa, is a supposed beef between Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. This isn’t anything new, a supposed hypothetical rift between the two big money megastars, but this time an incident during the UCL win over Juventus sparked speculation.

PSG Manager Chistophe Galtier says there is no there however. “The relationship between Ney and Kylian is very good, and I’m not giving you the runaround,” he said to a news conference on Friday, ahead of the 1-0 league win over Brest.

Paris Saint-Germain at Maccabi Haifa FYIs

Kick: Wed. Sept 14, 8pm, Sammy Ofer Stadium

Competition: UCL Group H, Matchday 2 of 6

WATCH: Click the banners in this post to access the live stream

PSG Starting XI Prediction: go here

After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple

Google Result Probability: PSG 87% Maccabi Haifa 4% Draw 9%

UCL Group Standings: PSG: 2nd, 3pts Maccabi Haifa 4th, 0pts

When asked about the incident, which made it look like Neymar and Mbappe were angry with each other, Galtier added: “There are two seconds when you have to make a decision, and Kylian is concentrating on striking the ball.

“I am convinced that Kylian will make more decisive passes to Ney, as Ney is capable of making decisive passes to Kylian. But I haven’t felt anything negative since the game in relation to this chance.”

Galtier really has a mostly fully fit squad, but he could be without Renato Sanches here again, who is battling a right adductor strain.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 4, Maccabi Haifa

Look for the juggernaut that is Les Parisiens to roll over the Israeli minnows

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

