World Cup Group G Preview: Neymar Leads Heavily Favored Brazil

In the 2022 Qatar World Cup, group G has the overwhelming favorite for the entire thing in Brazil. It is not just Neymar, and the rest of the Seleção that we have to consider, however. Whilst the Brazilians are the overwhelming favorites, the rest of the group is all at a very similar level.

Let’s break down each of the sides that make up Group G a very interesting one to analyze.

Group G – Seleção Loom Large Over Group

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Brazil

Perennial favorites, Brazil, have landed themselves in a favorable group. The Brazilians always seem to be amongst the favorites, but they have not lifted the Jules Rimet trophy since 2002.

No side outside of Europe has won the World up since then. There is a strong feeling around the world that it’s about to change.

The South American side has some true superstars.

From PSG’s Neymar to Liverpool’s Alisson & Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr, Brazil has some of the biggest talents in world football.

Canarinho’s qualified top of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying section, finishing six points ahead of arch-rivals Argentina.

Just like their big rivals, they didn’t suffer a single point loss on their way to qualifying for Qatar 2022.

Serbia

Although they failed to qualify for Euro 2020, Serbia topped their UEFA World Cup qualification group. No mean feat, considering the group contained a star-studded Portugal side and a strong Republic of Ireland national team.

Luka Jovic might regret his transfer to Real Madrid. For all intents and purposes, he has flopped massively.

Jovic could not recreate the form that saw him move to the Spanish giants. Luckily for The Eagles, they have Aleksandar Mitrovic in their ranks. The Fulham striker has taken the English second tier by storm, breaking the record for goal scoring in the Championship last season.

Born in Smederevo, the striker has netted an unbelievable 41 goals in 42 appearances. The entire nation of Serbia will hope he can carry that form into the World Cup this year.

Switzerland

The Swiss, much like the Serbians, surprised many people by topping their group undefeated. Switzerland finished above Euro 2020 champions Italy in Group C in the UEFA section of World Cup qualification.

Not only did they go through their section undefeated, but they also conceded just two goals along the way.

Memorably, the Swiss knocked the star-studded French national side out of Euro 2020. Sleep on the Swiss at your own risk!

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka will be pivotal to any success they might have.

As will Chicago Fire Designated Player Xherdan Shaqiri. If they can get these two firing, the Swiss might just make it out of the group stages.

They could even make it through the Round of 16 and match their record finish at the biggest sporting competition in the world.

Shaqiri did a media zoom discussing the World Cup last week, and during the discussion he conversed on the World Cup favorites and underdogs.

Cameroon

The Indomitable Lions qualified for their eighth World Cup by defeating Algeria over two legs in the CAF section of World Cup qualifying. This will be their first appearance since the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

After a third-place finish at this year’s AFCON, expectations are high in Cameroon. Fans are hopeful they can do some actual damage this year in Qatar. They have one of the brightest goalkeeping talents in the world between the sticks in Ajax Amsterdam goalie, Andre Onana. At the other end of the pitch, they have the prodigious talented Eric Maxim Choupo Moting.

Whilst not an integral part of the Bayern Munich side, Choupo-Moting has proven himself as one of the best African marksmen on the planet.

With a little luck and some excellent performances early in the competition, it is not beyond the realm of possibility that Cameroon could match their best run in a World Cup. If they could manage that, they will go down in history as the equals of Roger Milla’s iconic side from Italia ‘90.

Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is also the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

