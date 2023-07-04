Mbappe Demands 240 Million Euros If He’s To Join a New Club

As the new European football season draws nearer and sports betting is about to resume in its full capacity, the story of Mbappe is becoming very thrilling. Kylian Mbappe’s future in the transfer market is once again making headlines for the third consecutive year.

In a recent letter, he informed Paris Saint-Germain that he intends to stay for another year but does not intend to exercise the option to extend his contract beyond 2024.

This unexpected development has put a dent in Real Madrid’s plans, as they had not anticipated Mbappe potentially being available this summer. As of now, the French striker is not included in their team strengthening program.

Real Madrid views Mbappe as a talented footballer trapped by his financial circumstances. Unfortunately, this golden cage of wealth he’s been living in has resulted in missed opportunities for major titles and personal accolades.

There’s no denying that Mbappe is the highest-paid athlete in the world, thanks to various components of the modern football industry such as signing bonuses, contract renewals, and other sources of income.

If he were to join Real Madrid, his financial situation would undoubtedly change, potentially resulting in a lower income compared to his current status.

How Much Does Mbappe Cost?

There’s without a doubt that if this deal happens, it might be the one of the biggest moves in the history of European football in terms of finance. And while the exact figures remain confidential, only Fayza Lamari, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, and Mbappe himself are privy to the exact amount he earns. However, MARCA has learned that the sensational striker is seeking a hefty 240 million euros if he is transferred this summer.

But here’s the twist – sources reveal that Real Madrid isn’t confident about signing Mbappe this season. They believe they can only secure his services if he waits until January 1, 2024, to negotiate and sign his contract.

Confirmed sources within the club have provided exclusive information to MARCA, revealing that Mbappe’s highly anticipated transfer to the Bernabeu will not happen this summer. This news leaves us with lingering uncertainty: will the absence of a prominent striker in the first-team squad be a temporary setback or can we expect the arrival of another talented player?

The club is hesitant to take on another operation due to concerns about its financial stability, especially in the dressing room. Despite having names on the table, there is little desire to proceed. It is clear that Mbappe remains the top choice, with no alternatives in sight.

