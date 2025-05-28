The 2024-25 UEFA Champions League Final is here, and Paris Saint-Germain will enter it in a state of near full fitness. Presnel Kimpembe is the only confirmed injury absentee for Saturday, and that’s yet another good sign for Les Parisiens. With Ousmane Dembele fully recovered from his hamstring injury, PSG boss Luis Enrique has no real fitness or selection concerns here, outside of Kimpembe.

PSG have avoided serious injury problems, all season long, and that’s one of the major reasons why they’re here right now.

UCL Final FYIs

Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Milan

Kickoff: 9pm local, Allianz Arena, Munich, Bavaria, Germany

Preview Material for Both Sides Team News Starting XI Predicts

Google Result Probability: Inter Milan 28% Draw 28% Paris Saint-Germain 44%

Team News

PSG already won Ligue 1, by nearly 20 points, and just last weekend, they topped Reims to win the French Cup. However, this is what they REALLY want, as they have zero UCLs/European Cups to their credit. In fact, the 1995-96 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup is the only continental competition glory in their 55 year history. And what a story that would make if they finally accomplished this in the very season after Kylian Mbappe left the club!

Or without any of the big brand name players that have been on their roster over the years- Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Lionel Messi or Neymar.

Standing in their way of their ultimate holy grail is Inter Milan, who have three injury concerns for this clash.

Benjamin Pavard, Piotr Zielinski and Yann Bisseck are all in the late fitness test, touch-and-go, 50/50 category.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories