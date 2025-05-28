Paris Saint-Germain faces Inter Milan in a Champions League Final that immediately brings two recent editions to mind immediately. In 2020, Bayern Munich beat PSG 1-0, at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal. Up until now, it was PSG’s only appearance in a UCL Final.

And the team that they lost to plays its games in…Allianz Arena, where Saturday’s clash will occur. But wait, there is more “everything’s relative.”

UCL Final FYIs

Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Milan

Kickoff: 9pm local, Allianz Arena, Munich, Bavaria, Germany

Google Result Probability: Inter Milan 28% Draw 28% Paris Saint-Germain 44%

Inter Milan ‘s last appearance in this game was just two years ago, and it marked their first final appearance since 2010. And in 2023, their defeat ensured that Manchester City finally achieved their first UCL title.

A lot of things that could be said about Man City then can be said at PSG here- they are obsessed with finally winning this specific trophy, they have desperately tried to spend their way into building a team that could do it (i.e. “buying” this piece of sliverware), they are a club owned, essentially, by the ruling party of an ultra-wealthy petrol state.

So in many ways, Man City and PSG are twin clubs, and we might just see Inter Milan add to that list of commonalities.

Starting Lineup Predictions

Inter Milan

Yan Sommer; Benjamin Pavard, Francesco Acerbi, Federico Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Fedrico Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram

PSG

Gigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes – Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz – Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

