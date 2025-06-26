From a 2025 Club World Cup standpoint, Inter Miami CF vs Paris Saint-Germain is as box office as it gets. It’s absolutely the the dream scenario for FIFA., and anyone else who is involved in the organization and management of the tournament. It’s Lionel Messi vs. the last team that he played for. While many of the Club World Cup games have suffered from low ratings numbers, this one definitely won’t.

The home of the Atlanta Falcons will be rocking for this one! This match will no doubt be a tough ticket!

Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami CF FYIs

Kickoff: Sun June 29, 12pm EST, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, CA

Competition: 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16

Match Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Predictions

Watch: stream for free on DAZN, but it’s also televised on truTV and TNT.

A match like this doesn’t require any more hype, and honestly, it doesn’t even need any more preamble. So without further ado, let’s just get to the starting XI projections.

Starting Lineup Predictions

Inter Miami CF

Oscar Ustari; Marcelo Weigandt, Tomas Aviles, Maximiliano Falcon, Noah Allen; Tadeo Allende, Federico Redondo, Sergio Busquets, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez

Paris Saint-Germain

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Desire Doue, Goncalo Ramos, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

