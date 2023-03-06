The Sports Bank

News. Sports. Arts & Entertainment. Politics

PSG Team News at Bayern Munich: Hakimi, Neymar, Kimpembe, Sanches

By Leave a Comment

Share

On the pitch, Achraf Hakimi is one of the best right back in the world, if not the best. Off the pitch, his character qualities are coming into serious question, as he’s been formally charged with rape. He denies the allegations, and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty, but this has certainly become a very disturbing trend in the football world as of late.

We’ve seen a few profile footballers credibly accused of serious sex crimes in the past few years now: Hakimi, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo and Benjamin Mendy. We’ve covered their cases in detail, in previous articles, so we’ll save any additional discussion on that for now.

psg

Paris Saint-Germain at Bayern Munich FYIs

Competition: UCL Round of 16, Leg 2/2

Aggregate: Bayern Leads 1-0

Kick: Wed March 8, 8pm, Allianz Arena, Munich, Bavaria, Germany

Team News: Bayern Munich   Paris Saint-Germain

Starting XI Predictions:  Bayern Munich   Paris Saint-Germain

Google Result Probability Bayern Munich  53% Extra Time  22%   Paris Saint-Germain 25%

PSG Team News

Hakimi is currently a free man, so he is available for selection on Wednesday night at Bayern Munich; provided he is 100% recovered from a thigh injury that he’s been battling. Let’s go over the PSG players who are not available. Christophe Galtier has already ruled Brazilian winger Neymar out of this one. The world’s all-time most expensive player is battling an ankle injury.

Meanwhile Presnel Kimpembe (Achilles injury) and Renato Sanches (hamstring issue) are also spending more time in the treatment room than on the pitch lately.

And that covers all the current fitness issues for Les Parisiens.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports BankHe’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News NowFollow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Verified by MonsterInsights