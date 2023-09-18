Kylian Mbappe may have shrugged off a minor knock, to return to 100% match fitness, but PSG still have plenty of injury concerns. The list includes Fabian Ruiz, Marquinhos, Manuel Ugarte, Nuno Mendes and more.

Let’s preview it all, right here, right now, as PSG begin the quest to replicate what Manchester City finally accomplished last season- a huge money club that has been dying to win the Champions League for the longest time.

Borussia Dortmund at Paris Saint-Germain FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. Sept. 19, 8pm, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Competition: UEFA Champions League Group F

Google Result Probability: Paris Saint-Germain 56% Draw 23% Borussia Dortmund 21%

PSG is just like City in that they’re a club owned, de facto, by an ultra-wealthy petrol-state, who happens to dominate their domestic league. But they have never won the UCL…until City finally did in June. Can PSG follow suit?

PSG Team News

Ugarte and Marquinhos had diminished roles on Friday, due to the jetlag and commuter challenges that comes with playing your club ball in Europe when you’re national affiliation is South American. Expect them to return to their usual starting lineup assignments here.

Meanwhile Ruiz (thigh) missed out on the loss on Friday night and is thus a doubt to be in the mix here. Meanwhile Nordi Mukiele and Nuno Mendes could miss out too, as they battle hamstring problems.

With that all said, let’s see who might be in the first team.

Paris Saint-Germain Starting XI Prediction vs Borussia Dortmund

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Milan Skriniar, Lucas Hernandez; Warren Zaire-Emery, Manuel Ugarte, Vitinha; Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani, Kylian Mbappe

