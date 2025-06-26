For the most part, actual “Team News” items have been few and far between during this club Club World Cup. Or at least for the select games that we preview here. Almost all of the teams in the field have been able to avoid significant injury and/or suspension issues. However, Sunday’s headliner fixture is a match that includes a couple of significant injury concerns in Ousmane Dembele for Paris Saint-Germain and Ian Fray for Inter Miami CF.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami CF FYIs

Kickoff: Sun June 29, 12pm EST, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, CA

Competition: 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16

Match Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Predictions

Watch: stream for free on DAZN, but it’s also televised on truTV and TNT.

Team News for Both Sides

Dembele has yet to feature at the Club World Cup, due to a hamstring injury. He is expected to miss out again here, but he’s the only injury concern for Les Parisiens.

Shifting gears to Miami, Ian Fray is a doubtful, due to the left adductor strain that he suffered during the second match of the tournament.

Meanwhile Drake Callender and Gonzalo Lujan remain sidelined, giving the Herons some major selection headaches in the back.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

