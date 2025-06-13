The Rose Bowl, one of the world’s most scenic and iconic stadiums, will host a FIFA Club World Cup group stage match on Sunday that features two sides who are near full fitness. Just three injury/fitness/availability concerns to cover here, and we’ll start with Paris Saint-Germain. Ousmane Dembele is a doubt here after withdrawing from France’s loss to Spain in the UEFA Nations League semifinals. Bradley Barcola withdrew from the French national team camp with a knock, but he’s fine.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Atletico Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Sun June 15, 3pm EST, Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA

Competition: 2025 FIFA Club World Grouping B Group Stage Game

Team News for Both Sides

All the news around him, right now, concerns transfer rumors and his club future. No one is currently worried about his health.

And PSG maintain that Barcola is not for sale, even if Liverpool are prepared to offer nine figures for him. That is a big if, of course.

Shifting gears to Atletico, Jan Oblak missed the last game of the season due to injury, but he has since featured for his national side (Slovenia), so he is fine.

