PSG vs Atletico Madrid Starting XI Predictions (Club World Cup)

Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid will clash at the Rose Bowl, one of the world’s most beautiful overall settings, on Sunday. The more than a century old venue is also a very historic site, and this weekend adds a new chapter to its illustrious history with a 2025 FIFA Club World Cup group stage match. It’s a pretty big one too as these are two strong tournament title contenders.

PSG are just coming off their first ever Champions League glory while Atletico competed for the La Liga title, and made a deep run in the UCL, just like they always do.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Atletico Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Sun June 15, 3pm EST, Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA

Competition: 2025 FIFA Club World Grouping B Group Stage Game

CWC Tournament Previews: Paris Saint-Germain Atletico Madrid

Match Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Watch: stream for free on DAZN. No joke, it’s actually free.

Of the opening weekend of CWC action, this fixture stands out as the true headliner. So without further ado, let’s get to the first team predictions for this one.

Atletico Madrid

Jan Oblak; Nahuel Molina, Robin Le Normand, Jose Maria Gimenez, Javi Galan; Giuliano Simeone, Rodrigo De Paul, Koke, Conor Gallagher; Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez

Paris Saint-Germain

Gigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Desire Doue, Goncalo Ramos, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

