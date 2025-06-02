Paris Saint-Germain are currently in the afterglow of their first ever UEFA Champions League glory, having achieved a 5-0 rout over Inter Milan in Munich yesterday. The club founded via a merger in 1970 finally sealed their first UCL/European Cup, the very trophy that they wanted more than any other.

And Paris Saint-Germain did it in style too, having achieved the most lopsided victory in UCL Final history.

Paris Saint-Germain Club World Cup FYIs

How They Qualified: Second-best ranked eligible team in the UEFA four-year ranking

Group B Matches:

June 15, 3pm EST, Atletico Madrid, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

June 19, 9pm, EST, Botafogo, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

June 23, 3pm, EST, Seattle Sounders, Lumen Field, Seattle, WA.

Odds to win it all: +800

Paris-Saint Germain Club World Cup Storyline: Continue Conquering

After the long-awaited triumph, manager Luis Enrique said his club wants to “continue to conquer,” with the FIFA Club World Cup becoming the “cherry on the cake.”

The full quote was as follows:

“The Club World Cup is an incredible competition, not the same as Champions League yet, but it will become something that all the best teams in the world want to win.

“And we want to finish the season in style and that would be the cherry on the cake, and our fifth trophy this season, if we pull it off.”

Paris-Saint Germain Club World Cup Player to Watch: Desire Doue

The trophy PSG wanted more than any other, and tried so hard to get, and when they finally got it…none of the following players were on the squad: Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, etc. etc.

But who is The Next Big Thing? Probably Desire Doue, the French attacking midfielder who bagged a brace in the UCL Final. It capped off his phenomenal Champions League campaign, in which he had eight goal involvements (five goals, three assists) in 16 matches.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank.

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

