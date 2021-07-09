Paris Saint-Germain Dominating Summer Transfer Window Thus Far

Last summer, the “champion” of the transfer window was clear and obvious- Chelsea FC. At a time when overall spending was well down below normal levels, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Stamford Bridge splashed the cash like a drunken sailor.
It worked out for the best, as Chelsea went on to win the UEFA Champions League title. That’s a trophy which has eluded Paris Saint-Germain thus far, but PSG have been working extremely hard this transfer window to try and get over this final hump.
Right now Paris Saint-Germain is miles ahead of everyone else in 2021 summer transfer business, and they’ve accomplished most of it via cost-free Bosman transfers. They brought in ex-Real Madrid central defender Sergio Ramos, ex-Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and Inter Milan full-back Achraf Hakimi for €70m, beating Chelsea to the punch on that last one.
Also, it is expected that AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will move over on a free to the Parc des Princes after he plays for Italy in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final against England at Wembley Stadium.
Most importantly, it looks like they’re going to hold on to their two main stars, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the latter of which has been linked with a move to Liverpool.
And top of that, there could be a big splash signing in the cards this summer. It has been claimed that they might give Chelsea a run for their money in terms of their top target, Erling Haaland. And according to Foot Mercato, Juventus galactico of all galacticos Cristiano Ronaldo is now supposedly taking an interest in what the Ligue 1 juggernaut is up to, and might consider moving to the French capital.
