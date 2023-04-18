Odds to Bet On | La Liga relegation preview

There are 10 games left in La Liga for most teams this season and the relegation battle looks to be between Espanyol, Valencia, Almeria, Getafe, Cadiz, Real Valladolid and Sevilla.

Elche are 17 points adrift of safety, so they’re all but relegated in most people’s eyes, but there are still two spots remaining and five points separating seven teams in the table. Odds To Bet On has compiled Betfair’s odds on the clubs potentially in trouble.

Espanyol (4/6 to be relegated)

Remaining fixtures: Cadiz, Villarreal, Getafe, Sevilla, Barcelona, Rayo Vallecano, Atletico Madrid, Valencia, Almeria

Espanyol are 19th in the table and three points adrift of safety while coming off the back of six consecutive defeats, so it’s little wonder why they’re odds-on favourites to go down.

Periquitos have the second-worst defensive record in La Liga (49) and have the second-fewest wins (6), so it’s hard to see them turning things around.

Valencia (11/4 to be relegated)

Remaining fixtures: Sevilla, Elche, Real Valladolid, Cadiz, Villarreal, Celta Vigo, Real Madrid, Mallorca, Espanyol, Real Betis

Valencia are 18th in the table and three points adrift from safety. They’ve failed to win four of their last five games and have the second-most defeats (15) this season.

Three of Los Che’s next four games are against sides 14th and lower in the table, so they’ll fancy their chances of getting points on the board.

Voro’s men picked up nine points against their next 10 opponents in earlier meetings, so time will tell if they can stay up.

Almeria (15/8 to be relegated)

Remaining fixtures: Atletico Madrid, Athletic Bilbao, Getafe, Real Madrid, Elche, Osasuna, Mallorca, Real Sociedad, Real Valladolid, Espanyol

Getafe (15/8 to be relegated)

Remaining fixtures: Barcelona, Mallorca, Almeria, Espanyol, Celta Vigo, Real Madrid, Elche, Real Betis, Osasuna, Real Valladolid

Getafe are three points clear of the relegation zone and have lost only one of their last five games, so they look likely of staying up.

It’s unfortunate their next opponents are league leaders Barca, but Quique Sánchez Flores’ men will fancy their chances against fellow strugglers Mallorca (six games without a win), Almeria and Espanyol.

Cadiz (15/8 to be relegated)

Remaining fixtures: Espanyol, Osasuna, Valencia, Atletico Madrid, Mallorca, Real Valladolid, Villarreal, Celta Vigo, Elche

Cadiz are four points above the bottom three but have played one game more than the sides around them, so they can still be caught.

Sergio González’s men are the second-lowest scorers in La Liga (23), so their problems have been obvious. And with only one win from their last six outings, Cadiz are in poor form at the worst time.

Real Valladolid (3/1 to be relegated)

Remaining fixtures: Girona, Valencia, Atletico Madrid, Rayo Vallecano, Sevilla, Cadiz, Barcelona, Almeria, Getafe

Real Valladolid are four places and five points clear of relegation and have picked up a win and a draw from their last two games, so they shouldn’t be dragged into a dogfight.

They’ll fancy their chances of beating Valencia, let alone Cadiz, Almeria and Getafe near the end of the season, so their odds reflect how unlikely it is that they go down.

Sevilla (10/1 to be relegated)

Remaining fixtures: Valencia, Villarreal, Athletic Bilbao, Girona, Espanyol, Real Valladolid, Real Betis, Elche, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad

Sevilla are one place above Valladolid in the table with a game in hand, so they shouldn’t have anything to worry about in terms of survival. José Luis Mendilibar’s men are coming off the back of two wins and a draw from their last four games, so they won’t be dragged down.

Related Posts via Categories