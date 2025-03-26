Nottingham Forest at Brighton (FA Cup) Starting Lineup Predictions

Nottingham Forest travels to Brighton, for the first ever FA Cup meeting between these two clubs. The two sides will clash in the quarterfinal round, and despite the Trees being as tricky as they have been in recent memory, they’re the underdogs here.

They’re substantially higher up in table than Brighton, yet it’s the host Seagulls who are pegged with the higher probability of emerging triumphant and earning a semifinal berth here.

FA Cup Quarterfinals FYIs

Nottingham Forest at Brighton & Hove Albion

Kickoff: Sat. March 29, Falmer Stadium, Brighton, UK

Preview Material for Both Sides: Team News

Fun Fact: Nottingham Forest has somehow underdogs here despite the fact that they have outscored Brighton 9-2 on aggregate (7-0 and 2-2) so far this season.

Previews of the other Saturday FA Cup Quarterfinal (Crystal Palace at Fulham):

Match Predictions Team News for Both Sides Starting XI Predictions

Not to mention that it’s the Tricky Trees who actually have history on their side as well. While these two sides have never met in the FA Cup, there were two previous meetings in the League Cup, and Forest took both of them, 3-1 in the 1977-78 quarterfinals and 3-0, on aggregate in the 1986-87 second round.

Starting XI Predictions

Nottingham Forest

Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Dominguez, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Brighton & Hove Albion

Verbruggen; Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Webster, Pervis Estupinan; Ayari, Baleba; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Joao Pedro

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

