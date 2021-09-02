Norwich City 2021 Summer Transfer Window Report Card

An incredible summer transfer window is over. Whilst it was slow to get going due to the various international tournaments during June and July, it turned into one of the more wild rides in Premier League transfer window history.
It had everything from records being broken to legends returning home. With that in mind, let’s take a look at how some of the less prominent sides in the Premier League fared this year. Norwich City easily returned to the Premier League at the first attempt almost scoring 100 points as Emiliano Buendia led the way with a season like we have never seen before in the English second tier.
Unfortunately, Buendia has gone. Shirking the interest of Arsenal and joining Dean Smith’s Villa revolution.
The club reinvested cleverly with the signing of Milot Rashica and Josh Sargent bolstering attack and the Scottish Messi Billy Gilmour signing from Chelsea on loan.
The business really picked up as the window drew to a close. Firstly the summer-long pursuit of Norwegian Matthias Normann reached its conclusion when he joined from Russian side, Rostov.
The club hierarchy hopes he can be the added protection their leaky defence needs from midfield.
Then they completed a deal for Ozan Kabak from Schalke to further sure up that defense. Despite his Liverpool time not exactly being defined as a success, it must be remembered that the expectations at Carrow Road compared to Anfield are worlds apart.
Norwich City Ins
- Kenny Coker (Southend)
- Milot Rashica (Werder Bremen)
- Angus Gunn (Southampton)
- Flynn Clarke (Peterborough)
- Ben Gibson (Burnley)
- Dimitris Giannoulis (PAOK)
- Billy Gilmour (Chelsea) Loan
- Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice)
- Liam Gibbs (Ipswich Town)
- Louis Thompson (released)
- Christos Tzolis (PAOK)
- Ozan Kabak (Schalke) Loan
- Mathias Normann (Rostov)
Norwich City Outs
- Alex Tettey (Rosenborg)
- Mario Vrancic (Stoke City)
- Jordan Thomas (Barnet)
- Zach Dronfield (released)
- William Hondermarck (released)
- Louis Lomas (released)
- Ethen Vaughan (released)
- Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa)
- Philip Heise (Karlsruher)
- Reece McAlear (Inverness Caledonian Thistle) Loan
- Orjan Nyland (released)
- Moritz Leitner (released)
- Marco Stiepermann (released)
- Josh Martin (MK Dons) Loan
- Daniel Barden (Livingston) Loan
- Sebastian Soto (Porto) Loan
- Josip Drmic (HNK Rijeka) Loan
- Akin Famewo (Charlton Athletic) Loan
- Sam McCallum (QPR) Loan
- Gassan Ahadme (Portsmouth) Loan
- Danel Sinani (Huddersfield) Loan
- Melvin Sitti (contract terminated)
TRANSFER WINDOW GRADE – B
SIGNING OF THE WINDOW – OZAN KABAK
