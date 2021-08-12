2021-22 Norwich City Season Preview, Prospectus

Norwich City is back! They dominated the Championship last season and that means Daniel Farke and his boys have gained immediate re-entry into the Premier League. With much of the same side that tried their luck in the Prem last time around (Pukki, Krul, Aarons, Cantwell, etc.) they’ll be hoping for a much better showing than their dismal 19/20 season.
We’ll see though, because to their credit, the dismal season still included a very memorable upset of a stellar Manchester City side.
Norwich City Ins
Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen) $11M (S)
– Milot Rashica (Werder Bremen) 11M (RW)
– Ben Gibson (Burnley) 9.3M (CB)
– Dimitrios Giannoulis (PAOK Salonika) 7.5 (LB)
– Pierre Lees Melou (OGC Nice) 6.0M (CM)
– Angus Gunn (Southampton) 5.8M (GK)
– Billy Gilmour (Chelsea) Loan (CM)
Norwich City Outs
- Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa) 38.4 (RW)
- Mario Vrancic (Stoke City) Free (CM)
- Philip Heise (Karlsruher SC) Free (LB)
- Marco Steipermann Released (AM)
- Orian Nylaand Released (GK)
- Moritz Leitner Released (CM)
The loss of Buendia will definitely sting. His performances in the Championship last season was nothing short of unbelievable. But some astute signings including attacker Milot Rashica from Werder Bremen and midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou from Nice should be able to make up for the loss of the mercurial Argentinian. Add Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour on loan and this side looks more capable than their previous edition in the league.
Speaking of Werder Bremen, in Rashica’s teammate, Josh Sargent, they also added one of the emerging stars in the United States Men’s National Team’s golden generation in the making. More on him here.
Unfortunately, I still see them being relegated, but it would not surprise me if they make me look a fool at the end of the season
Norwich City Finish Last Year – Champions of the Championship
Norwich City Predicted Finish This Year – 18th
