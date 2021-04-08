Nine of the Greatest Female Soccer Players of All-time

World football today not only recognizes excellent male players, but this sport also honors excellent female players. The female players are not only beautiful but also have great football skills that many guys admire. But, do you love and regularly follow women’s football tournaments? Do you already know the schedule for this year’s season? Don’t forget the football online website Banthang.me also provides links to watch women’s football live, schedule, results, football news.
Here we will introduce to you the top greatest female players of all time in world football history.
Marta (Brazil)
Marta Vieira da Silva was born in 1986, considered the No.1 legend of the women’s football world. She is mentioned with many different nicknames such as: the queen of football, Pele in skirts, the best player in the world… Known for her excellent ball handling skills, the ability to observe, dribble, and score.
Marta was the owner of FIFA’s Player of the Year award five times in a row in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010. She also won the Golden Ball award at the 2004 World U19 Women’s Football Championship. She and the Brazilian team won the Silver Medal at the 2004, 2008 Summer Olympics. Marta currently holds the record for most goals scored at the World Cup with 15 goals, surpassing Birgit Prinz’s previous record with 14 tables.
Mia Hamm (USA)
Mia Hamm was born in 1972, she is considered a legend, a symbol of American football. Mia Hamm is the inspiration for the football dream of so many girls around the world who bring gender equality in football. With 158 goals in 275 national caps, Mia Hamm is honored by American men as America’s greatest striker of all time.
Women football fans of the US and around the world know Mia Hamm because of her aggressive style of attacking, not afraid of disputes. Her appearance is always a danger to any defense and goalie of any team.
Mia Hamm has twice become the best female player in the world (2001 and 2002) and was chosen by the football king Pele as one of the 125 greatest players in the world of all time. Mia Hamm officially hung her shoes and closed her illustrious career in 2004.
Michelle Akers (USA)
Michelle Akers was born in 1966, she is one of the best female football players in American football. In the 1991 season, Akers set a record when he scored 39 goals in 26 games.Akers is also the top scorer in the 1991 Women’s World Cup with 10 goals, including 1 match Akers scored 5 goals.
In 1996, Akers and the American team attended the Summer Olympics, held in Atlanta, Georgia, and won a gold medal. In 1999, the US team won the Cup and Akers was elected to the squad of the tournament. Akers officially retired in 2000. After retiring, Akers continued to participate in football development and writing.
In 2002, Akers was voted by FIFA as the best female player of the century. In 2004, Akers and Mia Hamm were two female players selected by Pele in the list of 125 best surviving players.
Birgit Prinz (Germany)
Birgit Prinz, born in 1977, is considered a monument of German women’s football. She made her debut for Germany in 1994 (she was 16 at the time) in a match against Canada.
After 18 years of playing, Birgit Prinz played for the German team 214 games, scoring 128 goals and helping the country to win 2 world championships in 2003, 2007 and 5 European championships (1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009). Birgit Prinz is the female player with the most number of goals in the history of the German women’s football team.
She was voted FIFA’s Best Female Player of the World in 2003, 2004 and 2005. In 2011, she officially announced her retirement.
Abby Wambach (USA)
Wambach was born in 1980 in Rochester, New York, USA, who has twice won the Olympic gold medal and won the women’s football world championship. Wambach played for the US team starting in 2001 and holds the record as the football player (both men and women) with the most number of goals in American football history with 184 goals.
Wambach won the award for Best Female Player in 2012. She was named in the list of 100 most influential people in the world in 2015 voted by Time. Wambach officially retired after the match against China on December 16, 2015.
Homare Sawa (Japan)
Sawa was born in 1978 in Tokyo, Japan and she is considered a legend of the female Japanese shadow. Sawa won the Ballon d’Or and the Golden Boot in 2011 after joining Japan to win their first Women’s World Cup. In 2012, Sawa was honored to receive the FIFA Female Player of the Year award in 2011. In addition, she also won the Silver Medal at the 2012 Olympics in London.
Christine Sinclair (Canada)
Christine Sinclair was born in 1983 as a Canadian striker, captain of the Canadian national women’s team. Christine Sinclair spent over 15 years with the national team. She has won the Best Canadian Football Player of the Year 7 times in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and she was also selected by FIFA as one of the nominees for the Best Player award. the world 5 times (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010).
At the age of 33 and before entering the Rio Olympics, Christine Sinclair overcame Wambach with a record 162 goals in 230 games.
Nadine Angerer (Germany)
Nadine Angerer was born in 1978 as a German football goalkeeper. She is reminded by many people and remembered for her amazing ball blocking. Nadine Angerer started her football career at ASV Hofstetten as a striker and she was discovered to be a talented goalkeeper when she happened to be replacing an injured main keeper when she entered the youth league year.
The female goalkeeper has won the World Cup with Germany twice (2003, 2007) and 5 times European championships (1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013). In 2014, she won the FIFA Golden Ball for Women and she became the first female goalkeeper to win the award.
Kristine Lilly (USA)
Kristine Lilly was born in 1971, is the female player who holds the record for the most national team in the world. In 24 years of her career in digital shorts, she has worn the US team 352 times with 130 goals – this is a record that will be long before anyone can break.
She is also a player who holds the record of participating in the most World Cups (5 times) and has won 2 World Cup championships (1991, 1999), 2 Olympic gold medals (1996 and 2004). She announced her retirement in 2011.
Today, there is a growing interest in women's football and also favored by the media. More channels spend time broadcasting female football, thicker football schedules. Hopefully in the future, women's football will receive more attention and development from fans, community and society. Above are the best female players of all time, they are the pink balls that have contributed a large part to the history of world football. Which female player do you like the most?
