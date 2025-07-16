Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction at Celtic

Right now, the top story at Newcastle United is the summer transfer window, specifically, at the forward position group. Ahead of the preseason friendly at Celtic this weekend, Geordie supporters everywhere are wondering if Hugo Ekitike is indeed coming over to their side? Or, will Liverpool be hijacking their deal?

It had been thought that an acquisition of Ekitike was drawing closer to getting done.

Newcastle United at Celtic FYIs

Competition: Preseason club friendly, the Adidas Trophy

Kickoff time: 3PM GMT, 19 July Saturday

Location: Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland

And on the other side of things, Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Alexander Isak. So it all sets up for a potential transfer window domino theory to transpire.

Meanwhile Anthony Elanga has already made the switch, and we’re predicting that he gets a starting assignment here. No matter who starts here, however, he won’t be going the full 90 in this one.

There were wholesale changes at halftime against Carlisle, and we expect Howe to do the same thing here.

Newcastle United Starting Lineup Prediction at Celtic

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock, Matt Targett, Joelinton; Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Anthony Elanga

