Newcastle United Team News, Starting XI Prediction at Birmingham

Newcastle United, currently glowing from their win over Arsenal last night in the EFL Cup semifinals, are in a good position when it comes to injuries. The only absentees are Joelinton (knee), Harvey Barnes (thigh) and Jamaal Lascelles (knee). And after the 2-0 triumph that sent the Geordies through to the EFL Cup Final, manager Eddie Howe gave an update on Joelinton’s situation.

“We knew that we were missing Joe for a period of time,” Howe said.

FA Cup 4th Round FYIs

Newcastle United at Birminhgam

Kickoff: Sat. Feb. 8, 5:45pm, St. Andrew’s, Birmingham, UK

Fun Fact: These two sides actually met on four different occasions during the 2016-17 season: twice in league play and twice in the FA Cup. They split the spoils with two wins and two draws (obviously, you knew there was going to be at least one draw in there, in order to require that FA Cup replay.

“I think Joelinton will be out for weeks, not months. It is not a serious injury, but it is enough to make him miss the next few league games.”

Otherwise there is nothing else to say right now, in regards to team news. So let’s turn our attention to the other cup competition and predict the starters

Starting XI Prediction

Martin Dubravka; Tino Livramento, Dan Burn, Sven Botman; Lewis Hall, Kieran Trippier; Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock, Lewis Miley, Anthony Gordon; Callum Wilson

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

