Newcastle United Starting Lineup Prediction vs Ipswich Town

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe had a scary bout with pneumonia this week, and his case was so severe that it required hospitalization. But there is good news, as he made a full recovery, and he’ll be back on the touchline for the Saturday clash with Ipswich Town. The club issued a statement reading: “Newcastle United are delighted to confirm that Eddie Howe has returned to his duties at the club’s Training Centre.

“Eddie had recently been hospitalised with pneumonia and has now returned to work after a period of recovery. We thank supporters for their warm wishes.”

Newcastle United vs Ipswich Town

Kickoff: Sat. Apr. 26, 3pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Newcastle United Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

PL Form, Standings: Ipswich Town 18th, 21 pts, LWLDL Newcastle 5th 59 pts, WWWWL

Google Result Probability: Ipswich Town 7% Draw 13% Newcastle 80%

So now that he’s feeling better and back to work, who will he pick for his first team? Here is our best guess below

Newcastle United Starting Lineup Prediction

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Matt Targett, Tino Livramento; Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton; Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

